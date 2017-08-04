Calais grad receives NATO service award

Calais graduate Keseah Silverman received the NATO Chief of Staff Commendation for Exceptional Service on June 20 in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium from four-star German GenWerner Freers.

SHAPE is NATO’s strategic headquarters responsible for preparing, planning, conducting, and executing NATO’s military operations and missions.

Silverman was recognized for her exceptional achievement, commitment, integrity and leadership in implementing NATO’s Defense Capacity Initiative at the Allied Command Operations, and her involvement in developing strategic military partnership policies in support of the NATO’s Alliance defense planning process.

