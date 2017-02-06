Calais Bookshop reading group selects ‘The Little Red Chairs’ for March 29 group

Posted Feb. 06, 2017, at 4:22 p.m.
CALAIS, Maine — Calais Bookshop has selected “The Little Red Chairs” by Edna O’Brien for its next reading group at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 405 Main St.
 
Edna O’Brien is well-known for her trilogy “The Country Girls,” as well as numerous novels and short story collections.
 
This is the 128th book group in an ongoing reading program available at Calais Bookshop. For book group schedules and other program information, call 454-1110 or visit Calais Bookshop on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Maine man faces marijuana charges in Massachusetts
  2. Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’Bill O’Reilly told Trump that Putin is a killer. His reply: ‘You think our country is so innocent?’
  3. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  4. ‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm‘Wood bank’ grows as Waldo County residents struggle to stay warm
  5. Work continues through winter on Presque Isle bypassWork continues through winter on Presque Isle bypass

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs