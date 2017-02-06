Calais Bookshop reading group selects ‘The Little Red Chairs’ for March 29 group

CALAIS, Maine — Calais Bookshop has selected “The Little Red Chairs” by Edna O’Brien for its next reading group at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 405 Main St.

Edna O’Brien is well-known for her trilogy “The Country Girls,” as well as numerous novels and short story collections.

This is the 128th book group in an ongoing reading program available at Calais Bookshop. For book group schedules and other program information, call 454-1110 or visit Calais Bookshop on Facebook.

