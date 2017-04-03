Calais Bookshop reading group chooses ‘A Man Called Ove’ for April 26

CALAIS, Maine — Calais Bookshop Reading Group has selected “A Man Called Ove” b y Fredrik Backman for its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the book store, 405 Main St.

“At first sight, Ove is almost certainly the grumpiest man you will ever meet, a curmudgeon with staunch principles, strict routines, and a short fuse. People think him bitter, and he thinks himself surrounded by idiots. Ove’s well-ordered, solitary world gets a shake-up one November morning with the appearance of new neighbors — a chatty young couple and their two boisterous daughters — who announce their arrival by accidentally flattening Ove’s mailbox with their U-Haul. What follows is a heartwarming tale of unkempt cats, unlikely friendships, and a community’s unexpected reassessment of the one person they thought they had all figured out. A word-of-mouth bestseller that has caused a sensation across Europe, Fredrik Backman’s irresistible novel about the angry old man next door is an uplifting exploration of the unreliability of first impressions and a gentle reminder that life is sweeter when it is shared with other people,” according to the book cover.

This is the 129th book group in an ongoing reading program available at Calais Bookshop, 405 Main St. Group begins at 5:30 p.m. (U.S. time). For book group schedules and other program information, call 454-1110 or “like” us on Facebook.

