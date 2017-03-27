Cafe Italia dinner fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County on April 1

Saturday, April 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Waldo County Shrine Club, 20 Northport Ave, Belfast, ME
For more information: 207-338-2344; waldocountyhabitat.org
The 6th annual Café Italia dinner fundraiser benefitting Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County, will be taking place at the Waldo County Shrine Club on Saturday, April 1, thanks to the generosity of event sponsors Bangor Savings Bank, Belfast Bay Inn, Jam Brook Builders, and Penobscot Bay Dentistry.
The event begins at 5:00 p.m. with appetizers being passed to guests as they peruse the raffle baskets filled with treasures and gift certificates from a variety of local businesses. Details of the raffle basket contents are updated each day on Habitat’s Facebook page, and the baskets are on display at the Belfast Chamber of Commerce through March 31.
The Italian feast will continue at 6:00 p.m. on April 1 with entrees featuring several types of pasta, delicious sauces, homemade meatballs, sautéed vegetables, chicken, sausage, salad, and desserts. Attendees are invited to bring their own wine or to enter the wine raffle.
Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased from any Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County board member, at Mailloux and Marden law offices in Belfast, at the Belfast Chamber of Commerce, or by calling the Habitat office at 338-2344.
Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County is dedicated to the belief that all people deserve decent, safe, and affordable housing on terms they can afford. For information on volunteering, donating, or becoming a partner homeowner with Habitat for Humanity of Waldo County, visit our website at www.waldocountyhabitat.org, email meg.waldo.habitat@gmail.com or call 338-2344.
