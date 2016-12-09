Cadillac Mountain Sports Speaker Series: Reflections of the Acadia Centennial at the Jesup

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join four leaders of the Acadia Centennial Task Force as they look back on this centennial year and look forward to Acadia National Park’s next 100 years at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Kevin Schneider, Superintendent of Acadia National Park; Lynne Dominy, Chief of Interpretation at Acadia National Park; Cookie Horner, Friends of Acadia Board Member and Co-chair of the Acadia Centennial Task Force and Jack Russell, Friends of Acadia Board Member and Co-chair of the Acadia Centennial Task Force, will reflect on what Acadia National Park and the surrounding communities have achieved in 2016. They will also highlight the different programs that touched on the centennial themes of art, music, science, youth, history and literature. They will also honor the 450 Acadia Centennial Partners who helped create the celebration.

As the centennial year concludes the speakers will look forward to consider how this yearlong event may now help inspire future stewardship of Acadia as we plan for the next hundred years, facing both increased visitation rates and the effects of climate change.

This the final event in the centennial year as well as the last event in the Jesup’s 2016 Cadillac Mountain Sports Speaker Series. At the end of the evening, a winner will be chosen for the series raffle which will feature a bundle of books written by authors featured during the series, along with a $50 gift certificate to Cadillac Mountain Sports. To be eligible to win, you must fill out a raffle ticket at one of the Jesup’s CMS Speaker Series events.

For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org

