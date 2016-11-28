Cadillac Mountain Sports Speaker Series: Nicole Grohoski “Northern Forest Canoe Trail”

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Nicole Grohoski, who lives in Ellsworth, was the first woman to thru-paddle the Northern Forest Canoe Trail (NFCT), a 740-mile waterway which links the New York, Vermont, Québec, New Hampshire and Maine. Join her at the Jesup Memorial on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., as she talks about her experience and shares a short film about her trip. She will also show photos and tell stories celebrating the ten years she has spent along the trail since that paddle in 2006.

The NFCT, which is the longest paddling trail in the nation following Native American travel routes from Old Forge, New York to Fort Kent, Maine. Audience members will learn all about this amazing paddling resource, which is made up of contiguous rivers, streams and lakes, 347 miles of which cross some of the most spectacular waters of Maine. In 2014, the trail was named “Editor’s Choice–Best Canoeing” by Yankee Magazine.

This talk is part of the Cadillac Mountain Sports Speaker Series. The final talk in the series will be on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. where key members of the Acadia Centennial Task Force talk about the Centennial Year and look forward to Acadia National Park’s next 100 years.

For more information on the event, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

