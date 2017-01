Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Queen City Improv: Cabin Fever Reliever, 58 Main St, Bangor, Maine For more information: facebook.com/QCIBangorME/

Come join us for some laughs and fun at 58 Main St on Saturday, February 4, 7:00PM. You never know what’ll come out of our mouths… and neither do we! $5 cash donation at door.

