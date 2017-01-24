BLUE HILL — Come to a Cabin Fever Reliever Potluck Community Supper and Variety Show 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, UCC. Snow date Saturday Feb. 11. Everyone invited to this welcome escape from the cold in the church basement dining room, transformed for the night into a tropical paradise. Bring a casserole/main course or salad. Drinks and our famous whipped cream cake dessert are provided. Enjoy song, dance, comedy, door prizes and a cake auction. Wear your best tropical attire. Children’s activities and child care available for young children. The evening is a fund raiser for the church’s Youth Group and a local charity. Suggested donation adults $6, children $3, 6 and under Free. Bring a can of food or pet food for the Tree of Life Food Pantry to get $1 off. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 374-2891 or email info@bluehillcongregational. org.

