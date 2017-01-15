Cabin Fever Reliever Living History Day

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Washburn Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore, Maine For more information: 2074919272; norlands.org/events

February 25, 2017

11am – 4pm

Old Time Fun and A Celebration of President’s Day, 1870-style

Horse-drawn sleigh rides, craft activities, one-room schoolhouse, mansion tours, and a special tribute to George Washington

Stop by for some old-time fun and a belated celebration for Presidents Day. Meet the neighbors and make new friends. Activities are provided by interpreters in period clothing portraying people of the 1800’s Norlands neighborhood or members of the original Livermore Washburn family.

A light soup luncheon, cookies and hot chocolate will warm you up in the farmer’s cottage, while supplies last.

General admission is $10 adults, $6 ages 12 and under. Members of

Norlands enjoy a 20% discount on admission. Upon arrival, park by the church and walk up to towards the mansion. Purchase admission tickets in the gift shop.

In case of bad weather, this event will be canceled. On the morning of the event please call ahead or check the Norlands Facebook page.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →