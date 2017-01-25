Cabin Fever Reliever

By paul markson
Posted Jan. 25, 2017, at 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Brewer Auditorium, 318 Wilson Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: penobscotflyfishers.com/cabin-fever-reliever.html

The Cabin Fever Reliever is our annual show where we partner with local outdoor exhibitors from the community to showcase the many different faces of the great Maine Outdoors. The show covers all of the different outdoor opportunities available in this great state of ours. Our target audience is families, and there will be lots for the youngsters to participate in, to include: YOUTH AIR RIFLE RANGE, YOUTH ARCHERY SHOOTING, YOUTH FLY TYING! FREE admission. Lunch will be available for purchase. A list of exhibitors and speakers may be found at the PFF website: www.penobscotflyfishers.com/cabin-fever-reliever.html or on the PFF Facebook page.

