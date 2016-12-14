Cabin Fever/ Have a Mini Spa day

There’s no need to be weary so soon in the year, and there’s no need to be wary of taking a little bit of “me” time to make sure you start off 2017 on the right foot. After a packed holiday season taking care of everyone else in your life, it’s time to take care of yourself (and those you care for and about) before the winter blues and blares to set in. Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta has the perfect solution for “Breaking the Winter Blues”.

The Center, in partnership with acupuncturist Sharon Gordon and wellness practitioner Sylvia Tavares are pleased to be offering a cabin fever reliever, mini spa day fundraising event to help you and someone you care about break out of your winter shell and to boost your spirits. Saturday, February 11, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. will be our Breaking the Blues “Pick-Me-Up” Mini Spa Saturday. A day of pampering, exploration and discovery to help you melt away the winter blues.

Is there a special man or woman in your life? A family member, friend, neighbor or colleague who will be doing banner duty during the holidays, is always caring for someone else and deserves to be treated to a special time of relaxation, rejuvenation and rediscovery with the wellness practitioners and healers in our community? To show how much you appreciate the effort they have put in during the holiday season and on a daily basis purchase a gift certificate and invite them to join you for Mini Spa Saturday at Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center.

Saturday, February 11th should be their day to relax, refresh and start the New Year with a new outlook on wellbeing. Breaking the Winter Blues promises to be great day. All proceeds go to help the Coastal Community Center achieve its mission of promoting life-long learning, health, wellness, nutrition, community engagement and social well-being of all older and disabled adults and their extended families. Gift Certificates are available at the center, $15 each or two for $25. Mini Spa Day participant fee $15. For more information, a list of practitioners, the days schedule and to express your interest call 563-1363. The Center’s Breaking the Winter Blues Mini Spa Day is open to community members across all generations. Always remember that the most important thing to do when you are feeling blue is to take care of you! By doing so the winter worries will melt away, and before you know it, spring will here!

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →