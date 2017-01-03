Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Food AND Medicine, 21 Ivers St., Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-942-9343; pacmainecom.wordpress.com/class-schedule-2/

Contact: Karen Marysdaughter, info@peacectr.org or 930-5440

Bystander Intervention Training

Bangor, ME: The Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine, The Health Equity Alliance, Food and Medicine, the Bangor Racial and Economic Justice Coalition, and Women’s March on Washington–Bangor invite the greater Bangor community to join us on Sunday, January 8th for Bystander Intervention Training provided by Clara Porter with Prevention.Action.Change.

Prevention.Action.Change. works to counter harassment, assault, and abuse through safety strategies, verbal and physical skills, increased confidence and awareness, and the promotion of healing and growth.

Street harassment is ever present in our communities and is on the rise in today’s political climate. This training will equip you with the skills needed to address this form of assault when you are the target and empower you to react when you witness others being targeted. We will explore direct, indirect, and distraction-based methods of intervention intended to de-escalate volatile situations. The training will focus especially on protest interactions. Two identical trainings will be offered in order to accommodate as many community members as possible.

The event details are as follows:

Session 1 – Jan 8th, 10 AM-12 PM located at Food AND Medicine, 20 Ivers St. Brewer, Maine

Session 2 – Jan 8th, 1PM-3PM located at Food AND Medicine, 20 Ivers St. Brewer, Maine

Sliding scale entrance fee: $10-$20

Open to all ages 16+

Tickets available at https://pacmainecom.wordpress.com/class-schedule-2/

Snow Date: February 4, 2017

