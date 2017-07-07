Buying Local –It Just Makes Sense

Fort Kent ~ Research shows that foods have the highest nutrient qualities right after they have been harvested. To that end, Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) is looking to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables to serve its patients and employees.

Many reasons exist as to why it makes sense to buy local foods. The local buying of fruits and vegetables supports local farms and jobs; it boosts the local economy and ensures greater freshness. Local purchasing also addresses the public’s increasing demand to know from where their food purchases originate. According to the Journal of Science of Food and Agriculture, September, 2010, eating locally is correlated with improved nutrition, increased likelihood of making healthier food choices, obesity prevention, and reduced risk of diet related chronic disease. This is in part attributed to the fact that healthy food is fresher and less processed.

According to the most recent OneMaine Health Community Health Needs Assessment, the highest percentage of overweight youth was reported from Aroostook County when compared to the state of Maine. Affordability and accessibility of fresh nutritious foods is a key factor to ensuring a nutritious and balanced diet, combined with exercise, has a major impact on cardiovascular chronic and the prevention of chronic disease such as diabetes. In the past eighteen months, NMMC’s Nutrition Department has implemented multiple changes such as: reducing fried foods from menu options, expanding the salad and sandwich bar, offering healthy choices at events and promoting water intake instead of sugary drinks. This summer, NMMC is seeking proposals from local producers of seasonal fruits and vegetables, not only to provide high quality products for employees and patients, but also, to support local businesses. To learn more or to obtain an application to submit a proposal, contact Robin Damboise at 207-834-1307 or email at robin.damboise@nmmc.org.

To learn more about NMMC’s many services, to make a donation or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit www.nmmc.org and Like us on Facebook!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →