Butter+Salt:SCi Fi THE RETURN OF TEH POP UP

Sunday, March 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Enotecta Athena, 97 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME For more information: 917 821 4631; facebook.com/events/391239884558686/

Greetings Droogs and Froods,

On the fifth day of the third month of Earth year two thousand and seventeen,

Butter+Salt Pop Up will voyage to a new dimension.

Butter+Salt:SciFi The Return of The Pop Up

a multi-course doubleplusgood culinary journey to infinity and beyond…

Join us for an evening of gustatory adventure referencing a multitude of literary, cinematic and televised SciFi classics .

Expect the unexpected and don’t panic, all will be delicious, there will be wine, cocktails (Pan Galactic Gargle Blasters anyone?) and we anticipate that it’s going to be a night to remember.

PeSop! Qapla!!

And may the force be with you.

Christine & Ali

The Truth is Out There.

(FAQs & Ticket Info)

Butter+Salt Pop Up is a pop up restaurant concept in Brunswick, Maine, created by Christine Burns Rudalevige and Ali Waks-Adams.

$70 per person includes tax, gratuity and a donation to The Curtis Library.

The menu will be revealed on our Facebook Page and by email.

If you have any dietary restrictions, allergies, or a complicated digestive system not of this world send us an email and we will do everything we can to accommodate.

Tickets are available two ways

1. Purchase direct from Butter+Salt (save processing fee) by email BEAM ME UP SCOTTY to butterandsaltpopup (at) gmail.com

2. Purchase ticket through our ticket agent (includes a fee per ticket)

http://thereturnofthepopup.brownpapertickets.com

