Butter+Salt:SCi Fi THE RETURN OF TEH POP UP

Sunday, March 5, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Enotecta Athena, 97 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 917 821 4631; facebook.com/events/391239884558686/
Greetings Droogs and Froods,
On the fifth day of the third month of Earth year two thousand and seventeen,
Butter+Salt Pop Up will voyage to a new dimension.
Butter+Salt:SciFi The Return of The Pop Up
a multi-course doubleplusgood culinary journey to infinity and beyond…
Join us for an evening of gustatory adventure referencing a multitude of literary, cinematic and televised SciFi classics .
Expect the unexpected and don’t panic, all will be delicious, there will be wine, cocktails (Pan Galactic Gargle Blasters anyone?) and we anticipate that it’s going to be a night to remember.
PeSop! Qapla!!
And may the force be with you.
Christine & Ali
The Truth is Out There.
(FAQs & Ticket Info)
Butter+Salt Pop Up is a pop up restaurant concept in Brunswick, Maine, created by Christine Burns Rudalevige and Ali Waks-Adams.
$70 per person includes tax, gratuity and a donation to The Curtis Library.
The menu will be revealed on our Facebook Page and by email.
If you have any dietary restrictions, allergies, or a complicated digestive system not of this world send us an email and we will do everything we can to accommodate.
Tickets are available two ways
1. Purchase direct from Butter+Salt (save processing fee) by email BEAM ME UP SCOTTY to butterandsaltpopup (at) gmail.com
2. Purchase ticket through our ticket agent (includes a fee per ticket)
http://thereturnofthepopup.brownpapertickets.com
