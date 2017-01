Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Students in grades 1-5 are invited to the Brewer Public Library to learn about insects, metamorphosis, migration and

more! Call the Library at 989-7943 for more information.

