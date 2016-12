Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, Maine For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

A Lego Club for the younger set! Come listen to a story and build something inspired by that. Appropriate for ages 3-8.

