Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Waterville Creates!, 93 Main Street, Waterville, ME
For more information: 207.616.0292; artsbusinessinstitute.org/portland-waterville-maine/
The Arts Business Institute (ABI) and Maine Crafts Association (MCA) in partnership with Maine College of Art (MECA) and Waterville Creates! present:
Business workshops for artists!
Maine College of Art, Portland, ME October 22
Waterville Creates, Waterville, ME October 23
Tuition
Both workshops: $250
One workshop: $150
To register, visit the MCA website.
OCTOBER 22: Schedule at a glance
This session is held at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress Street, Portland, Maine 04101
9:00 a.m. Registration Opens
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Wholesale 101with Wendy Rosen
10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Introduction to Art Licensing with Carolyn Edlund
11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch on Your Own
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Booth Design with Wendy Rosen
1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Retail 101 with Nire Cook
2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Artist Discussion Panel
3:50 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Individual Artist Consultations (Additional fee & optional)
OCTOBER 23: Schedule at a glance
This session is held at Waterville Creates, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine 04901
9:00 a.m. Registration Opens
9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Making Work that Sells with Wendy Rosen
10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Selling Art Online with Carolyn Edlund
11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch on Your Own
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pricing for Profit with Wendy Rosen and Carolyn Edlund
1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Building Gallery Relationships with Carolyn Edlund
2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Artist Discussion Panel
3:50 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Individual Artist Consultations (Additional fee & optional)
