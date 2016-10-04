Community

Business Workshops for Artists

By Nate Towne
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 10:15 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Waterville Creates!, 93 Main Street, Waterville, ME

For more information: 207.616.0292; artsbusinessinstitute.org/portland-waterville-maine/

The Arts Business Institute (ABI) and Maine Crafts Association (MCA) in partnership with Maine College of Art (MECA) and Waterville Creates! present:

Business workshops for artists!

Maine College of Art, Portland, ME October 22

Waterville Creates, Waterville, ME October 23

Tuition

Both workshops: $250

One workshop: $150

To register, visit the MCA website.

OCTOBER 22: Schedule at a glance

This session is held at Maine College of Art, 522 Congress Street, Portland, Maine 04101

9:00 a.m. Registration Opens

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Wholesale 101with Wendy Rosen

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Introduction to Art Licensing with Carolyn Edlund

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch on Your Own

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Booth Design with Wendy Rosen

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Retail 101 with Nire Cook

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Artist Discussion Panel

3:50 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Individual Artist Consultations (Additional fee & optional)

OCTOBER 23: Schedule at a glance

This session is held at Waterville Creates, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine 04901

9:00 a.m. Registration Opens

9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Making Work that Sells with Wendy Rosen

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Selling Art Online with Carolyn Edlund

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Lunch on Your Own

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pricing for Profit with Wendy Rosen and Carolyn Edlund

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Building Gallery Relationships with Carolyn Edlund

2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Artist Discussion Panel

3:50 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Individual Artist Consultations (Additional fee & optional)

