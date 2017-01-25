Business Basics at the UMA – Bangor campus

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: New Ventures Maine, 1 University Drive UMA Bangor Campus, Bangor Hall, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-262-7843; newventuresmaine.org

Business Basics

• Program Area: Start a Business

• Date: February 14, 2017 and February 21, 2017

• Day of the week: Tuesday

• Time of day: 9:30-1:30

• Region: North Central

• Location: Bangor Hall/UMA Bangor

• Address: 1 University Drive, Bangor ME, 04401 – Map

Class Description

This 2 session class covers the basics of a business plan, marketing, cash planning and is suitable for those thinking about or in the early start-up phase of a new business. It will help you assess the feasibility, desirability, and viability of your business idea and get you started with your plan.

Registration/More Info

Jane Searles

207-262-7843

mary.jane.searles@maine.edu

