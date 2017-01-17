Business 101

Renae | BDN
By Renae, Community Relations Manager
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Jan. 17, 2017, at 12:55 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Penquis, 50 North Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

For more information: 1-800-215-4942 ext. 2476; mainestreamfinance.org/index.php?id=2&sub_id=2451

Business 101 is a FREE 2 part class that will provide an overview of the pros and cons of operating a small business. What a business plan is and why it is needed; plus resources for your business development. Learn More About Being An Entrepreneur, Business Success; Professionalism; Business Plans, Networking; Business Loans; Resources; Budgets; Credit; and Review of Upcoming Classes & Workshops.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Justice overturns tax abatements granted on Amish barns in Aroostook CountyJustice overturns tax abatements granted on Amish barns in Aroostook County
  2. Police arrest 2 in connection with Bangor robberyPolice arrest 2 in connection with Bangor robbery
  3. Woman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs homeWoman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs home
  4. Another winter storm to impact parts of MaineAnother winter storm to impact parts of Maine
  5. 4-year-old boy dies after Windham crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs