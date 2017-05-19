Burlington Spring Fling – Playground Ribbon Cutting and Farmers Market

By Julia Sundberg
Posted May 19, 2017, at 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Burlington Spring Fling, 4H Grounds, Burlington, Maine

For more information: 207-732-3985; burlingtonme.com/

On May 27th the Town of Burlington will be hosting the Spring Fling. Not only will there be a ribbon cutting of the NEW playground, but also a Farmers Market, Plant Sale and Livestock Swap. The Burlington 4H will be selling food from breakfast through lunch. For children there will be a scavenger hunt, games, face painting and activities. Local farms will be bringing plants, shrubs, seeds, produce and livestock. Area artisans will be selling handmade furniture, soaps, photography prints, paintings, sewing projects, watercolor paintings, and much more. A fun day is planned for all!

