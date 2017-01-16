Burlington Coat Factory Donate Over One Hundred Gently Worn & New Coats to UCP of Maine

BANGOR, ME: Burlington Coat Factory is currently taking donations of gently worn or new coats at their Bangor locations on 229 Springer Drive. This is the 10th year Burlington Coat Factory has been a part of the Warm Coats & Warm Hearts Drive. For anyone who donates a coat they will receive a donor receipt from the store. UCP of Maine was the latest recipient of the drive with over one hundred coats donated to UCP of Maine for adults and children. Andrew Lohman, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator for UCP of Maine, recently shared “Burlington Coat Factory has a wonderful program going on currently that helps those in need in our community. We appreciate their donation, this time of the year can be difficult with Maine’s cold winters, individuals who receive our services will benefit from these very much!” The coat drive will be continuing on now through January 23, 2017.

About UCP of Maine: UCP of Maine is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. We offer a wide variety of programs to fit whatever the client needs are, including; early childhood education, behavioral health, case management, rehabilitative and community support, in-home child and family treatment, and outpatient therapy. UCP also has four residential homes in Bangor and Brewer for adults diagnosed with developmental or intellectual disabilities. These homes offer comfortable, individualized, home-like environments to give residents the greatest level of independence possible while still maintaining their safety. In addition, we also operate the Elizabeth Levinson Center, a 24-hour, 14 bed, intermediate care facility for medically fragile children and adults with significant cognitive and medical needs.

