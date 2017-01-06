Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-593-7942; librarycamden.org/event/building-confidence/

Three-part series presented by New Ventures Maine on developing confidence to apply for a job, start a business, and more. Free and open to all. To register and FMI: Melinda Wildes melinda.wildes@maine.edu or 207-593-7942.

