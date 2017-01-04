“Building Bridges: Connections Between Maine’s Governor Joseph Brennan and Senator George Mitchell”: A Documentary Film by Dr. Michael C. Connolly

By Patricia Erikson
Posted Jan. 04, 2017, at 12:02 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Maine Irish Heritage Center, Corner of State and Gray Streets, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207.780.0118

In 1980, Maine’s Governor Joseph Brennan chose George Mitchell – then a Federal judge – to fill the Senate seat left vacant by President Jimmy Carter’s appointment of Edmund Muskie to the position of Secretary of State. This appointment furthered an already-distinguished career for Mitchell, who went on to negotiate the landmark peace agreement in Northern Ireland. Using archival footage and extensive personal interviews with both Governor Brennan and Senator Mitchell, History Professor & 2016 Claddagh Award Recipient Dr. Michael Connolly of Saint Joseph’s College presents a documentary film that explores the behind-the-scenes story of this surprising political decision and its consequences for Maine and the nation.

