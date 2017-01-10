Bug Delicacies comes to University of Maine at Machias

MACHIAS, Maine — Ever wonder what a fried grasshopper tastes like? Or why someone would eat it in the first place? How about roasted crickets? Now is your chanced to educate yourself at this live, taste and education presentation! Bug Delicacies! 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Science 102 at the University of Maine at Machias. The event is free and sponsored by SAIL, a student centered organization. Science is the first building on the right from the main entrance to campus.

