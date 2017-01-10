Community

Bug Delicacies comes to University of Maine at Machias

Yumm - bug tasting event comes to University of Maine at Machias.
Sharon Mack, Director of Public Relations | BDN
Yumm - bug tasting event comes to University of Maine at Machias.
By Sharon Mack, Director of Public Relations
Posted Jan. 10, 2017, at 7:25 a.m.

MACHIAS, Maine — Ever wonder what a fried grasshopper tastes like? Or why someone would eat it in the first place? How about roasted crickets? Now is your chanced to educate yourself at this live, taste and education presentation! Bug Delicacies! 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Science 102 at the University of Maine at Machias. The event is free and sponsored by SAIL, a student centered organization. Science is the first building on the right from the main entrance to campus.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. East Millinocket officials worried about demolition at former mill siteEast Millinocket officials worried about demolition at former mill site
  2. Police investigate stabbing in Eagle LakePolice investigate stabbing in Eagle Lake
  3. Republican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault chargesRepublican who ran for Maine House seat indicted on assault charges
  4. Armed robbery reported at Orono apartment complexArmed robbery reported at Orono apartment complex
  5. One more cold day before a stormy, but warmer mid-week for MaineOne more cold day before a stormy, but warmer mid-week for Maine