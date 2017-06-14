BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN & WERU COMMUNITY RADIO HOSTS 3rd ANNUAL STORYTELLING EVENT TO BENEFIT WERU

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: The Alamo Theatre, 85 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-266-7999; bucksportwom.com
BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES, GENEROUSLY SPONSORED BY DARLING’S OF AUGUSTA, BANGOR & ELLSWORTH, and BY THE TOWN OF BUCKSPORT, PRESENTS WERU COMMUNITY RADIO’S STORYTELLING NIGHT – “MY MAINE – THE STATE AS EXPERIENCED BY LOCAL STORYTELLERS”
ALL DONATIONS GO DIRECTLY TO WERU!
DATE: WEDNESDAY, JULY 26, 5:30 – 7:00, ALAMO THEATRE, 85 MAIN STREET
For the third summer in a row, the much revered WERU Community Radio team has put together a group of talented storytellers to share their times here in the great State of Maine, and you know it will be amazing! We all have our stories, and these performers do it well. Laughter, tears, and everything in-between are their stock in trade, and our audiences love every minute, every year.
NOTE: ACT 1 IS KID FRIENDLY – ACT 2, NO GUARANTEES!
There will be a brief intermission with light refreshments.
WERU Community Radio is an independent, noncommercial, educational media organization whose mission is to engage with the community to provide diverse music, entertainment and alternative news and public affairs programming, with emphasis on local people, issues and cultures. Wednesday On Main welcomes the opportunity to partner once more with this well loved and respected community treasure. www.weru.org
ALL DONATIONS (SUGGESTED $10) GO ENTIRELY TO WERU-RADIO!
For more information, call Paula Kee at 207-266-7999 or visit www.bucksportwom.com
