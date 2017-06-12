BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES WELCOMES YANKEE MAGAZINE EDITOR MEL ALLEN 6-21-17

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: The Alamo Theatre, 85 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-266-7999; bucksportwom.com
BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES, GENEROUSLY SPONSORED BY DARLING’S OF AUGUSTA, BANGOR & ELLSWORTH, AND THE TOWN OF BUCKSPORT, PRESENTS MEL ALLEN, EDITOR, YANKEE MAGAZINE.
DATE, TIME & PLACE: JUNE 21, 5:30 PM, ALAMO THEATRE, 85 MAIN STREET
In a most timely pairing, Wednesday On Main presents Mel Allen, Editor of the iconic and beloved monthly publication, Yankee Magazine, to share his insight on The Power of Community. Today’s chaotic world can take our attention away from things that matter – family, town, neighbors and friends, and local businesses, all working to stay viable in their own way.
Mel has been watching Bucksport’s journey since the closing of the Verso paper mill, and is impressed with what he sees: a community committed to a positive future. But more can always be learned and Mel brings his experiences from traveling our beautiful and unique New England to the Alamo Theatre stage.
Mel is the fifth editor of Yankee Magazine since its beginning in 1935. His career at Yankee spans nearly four decades, during which he has edited and written for every section of the magazine, including narrative features, home, food, and travel. In his pursuit of stories, he has raced a sled dog team, crawled into the dens of black bears, fished with the legendary Ted Williams, picked potatoes in Aroostook County, and stood beneath a battleship before it was launched. Mel taught magazine writing at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst for twelve years, now has joined the adjunct faculty for the MFA in creative nonfiction program at Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. He is author of A Coach’s Letter to His Son. His former Yankee column, “Here in New England,” was twice named a City and Regional Magazine Awards Finalist for the category Column.
There is no admission fee, but donations are gratefully accepted – Suggested donation $10
For more information, contact Paula Kee, or go to www.bucksportwom.com
