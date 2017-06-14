BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES, WELCOMES BACK THE AMAZING STESHA CANO & THE WICKED FREAKIN’ JERKS 8-16

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES, GENEROUSLY SPONSORED BY DARLING’S OF AUGUSTA, BANGOR & ELLSWORTH, AND BY THE TOWN OF BUCKSPORT, PRESENTS MISS STESHA CANO & THE WICKED FREAKIN’ JERKS — IN CONCERT!
Aren’t we delighted to have Ms. Stesha Cano and her merry mates, The Wicked Freakin’ Jerks, back in Bucksport for our 2017 season!!
Singer-songwriter Stesha Cano has been making music in multiple genres since she stepped on the scene in 2005. Singing jazz standards, rhythm and blues or modern pop, Stesha breathes life into every syllable. Ever expanding and refining her sultry, soulful sound, and after a season in the hallowed jazz halls of New Orleans, Stesha and her band create tight, playful sounds, rife with improvisation and joy. Check out Stesha’s CDs Like a Bee (2011), and Simple as Everything (2013) – of course, they’ll be available to purchase, never fear. www.steshacano.com
Suggested Donation $10
