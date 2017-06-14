Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main Summer Event Series presents jazz and pop concert on June 28

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: LIGHTHOUSE ARTS CENTER WATERFRONT PATIO, 86 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-266-7999; bucksportwom.com
BUCKSPORT, Maine — Bucksport’s Wednesday on Main Summer Event Series will present a waterside concert featuring jazz and pop devotees Mark Neslusan and Betsey Peters-Epstein 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, on the waterfront patio of Lighthouse Arts Center, 86 Main St. Limited space for seating. Bring a chair.
There’s nothing like a fabulous, easy, hip jazz combo playing the sweet tones of America’s music – JAZZ!! Combine that with the most incredible, rich voice of Betsey Peters-Epstein, and you’ve got a concert to make you swoon. On the back porch of the Lighthouse Arts Center, or, if the weather gods frown upon us, inside the beautiful Educational Space of Bucksport’s amazing new art venue, the Lighthouse Arts Center, we’ll be comfortable and loving every minute.
Mark Neslusan of Bucksport, esteemed music teacher for Bucksport Schools, participant in all things theater, jazz and more in our town, is a talented bass player. Performing frequently in the area, Mark never fails to give an aspiring, good musician a chance to join in, and he and Ms. Peters-Epstein regularly wow customers at various local seasonal venues.
Betsey Peters-Epstein of New York City and Surry is an actor, opera singer, a jazz singer, a pops singer, and retired Cantor of Temple Sholom of Cedar Grove, N.J. We are thrilled to have Betsey in the area for longer periods of time now, so we can listen to her amazing voice and interpretations of so much music that is woven into our lives and hearts. A mentor, a teacher, a joyful participant in living, Betsey is the force that will be with you on June 28.
Suggested donation $10.
Wednesday on Main Summer Event Series generously sponsored by Darling’s of Augusta, Bangor and Ellsworth and Town of Bucksport.
