BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES INVITES YOU TO THE 3rd ANNUAL ‘FOOD ON MAIN’ JULY 5TH

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Bucksport's Main Street, 74 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-266-7999; bucksportwom.com
BUCKSPORT’ WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES, GENEROUSLY SPONSORED BY DARLING’S OF AUGUSTA, BANGOR & ELLSWORTH AND THE TOWN OF BUCKSPORT, PRESENTS THE 3rd ANNUAL FOOD ON MAIN DINNER PARTY! MUSIC BY JONESVILLE!
Join us one and all for another fabulous food fest starring Bucksport’s own Guns & Hoses, with their DELICIOUS burgers and more, and the Bucksport Garden Club pie mavens, bringing homemade, delectable pies by the slice or whole. Bring your appetites and a little cash, and you’ll be a very happy camper!! Serenaded again by the dynamic duo Jonesville, covering your favorite songs, Main Street will be alive with hungry and happy folks – FAMILY FRIENDLY!
Bucksport’s finest police officers and firefighters are Guns and Hoses, a community outreach group connecting with kids and adults alike, doing good works throughout our town. They have a great sense of humor, too, so they’re bringing a DUNK TANK – what an opportunity!! We are so fortunate to have this caring, committed group of professionals looking after our community.
The Bucksport Garden Club, active for over 70 years, knows about pies. All kinds of pies. And they’ll be selling them by the slice or whole for your enjoyment. All proceeds go into Garden Club activities, such as providing the lovely planters you see along Main Street, maintaining the Buck Memorial Library gardens, collaborating with community and businesses for design and maintenance of gardens, and awarding an annual scholarship to a student interested in horticulture. They meet during the summer months and always welcome new members. This is one amazing group of people of all ages who do wonderful things for our town!
