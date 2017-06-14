BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES HOSTS THE 3RD ANNUAL MINI-BUSKER FESTIVAL 8-30

By paulakee
Posted June 14, 2017, at 11:19 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bucksport's Main Street, Main Street, Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207-266-7999; bucksportwom.com

BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT PROGRAM, GENEROUSLY SPONSORED BY DARLING’S OF AUGUSTA, BANGOR & ELLSWORTH, AND BY THE TOWN OF BUCKSPORT, BRINGS THE 3RD ANNUAL MINI BUSKERS FESTIVAL TO BUCKSPORT’S MAIN STREET!

DATE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30, 5:30 – 7:00 PM, MAIN STREET, BUCKSPORT

FINALE AT THE WATERFRONT GAZEBO

SEATING IS LIMITED AT THE GAZEBO, SO BRING A CHAIR!!

RAINING? CHECK OUR WEBSITE & FB!

noun busk·er \ˈbəs-kər\

1. : a person who entertains in a public place for donations

It’s Season Three and those fabulous Mini-Buskers return to serenade us with their sweet sounds! Musicians of every sort will be stationed along Bucksport’s Main Street performing for your listening pleasure, instrument cases open for your donation!

NO ADMISSION BUT TIPS TO THE PLAYERS WILL BE APPRECIATED

This will be the last OUTDOOR event of the Wednesday On Main 2017 Season (but we’ll carry on with our September Music Documentary Film Series at The Alamo) and we’ll be rocking the street. Wander up and down Main Street, ice cream, coffee or special friend in hand, enjoying these talented musicians, then join us as we mosey down to the Waterfront Gazebo for the big Finale.

For information call Paula Kee at 207-266-7999 or visit www.bucksportwom.com

