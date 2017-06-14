BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES BRINGS THE BEST OF ACOUSTIC WITH RIVERTOWN & THE OSHIMA BROTHERS, JULY 12

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Alamo Theatre, 85 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-266-7999; bucksportwom.com
BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN 2017 SUMMER EVENT SERIES,
GENEROUSLY SPONSORED BY DARLING'S OF AUGUSTA, BANGOR & ELLSWORTH, AND THE TOWN OF BUCKSPORT, PRESENTS ACOUSTIC MASTERS RIVERTOWN & THE OSHIMA BROTHERS
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12, 2017, 5:30 – 8:00 PM, ALAMO THEATRE, 85 MAIN STREET
We’re bringing the best of everybody’s favorite acoustic music to Bucksport this year:
Hailing from, and nicknamed after Winterport, RIVERTOWN is made up of seasoned musicians, who thoroughly enjoy tight three part harmonies and original song arrangements. Their “New Traditional Acoustic” style showcases their precise and entertaining performances, featuring a wide variety of popular covers, sparkled with creative original acoustic tunes, guaranteed to please audiences of all ages, especially children of the Seventies. Featuring Charley Earley on Rhythm Acoustic guitar and providing lead vocals, Phil & Kim Pitula, thumping Bass and simonized Harmony vocals, with string-wizard Dana Littlefield on lead acoustic guitar, RIVERTOWN does acoustic the way it should be.
AND, on the same bill:
Special guests THE OSHIMA BROTHERS are Whitefield, Maine’s not so hidden secret of surprising musical talent, who produce most listenable acoustic pop music of their own design. Multi-instrumentalists, the magic of sibling songwriting and performing is wonderfully obvious and delightful to witness. Brothers Sean and Jamie have been creating music together their whole lives and are known for their powerful vocal harmony, joyous interaction, and skilled musicianship. These talented young men are gaining great recognition around the state, and you will see them here first!
Doors open at 5:00, open seating, donations (suggested $10) gratefully accepted.
For more information, call Paula Kee at 207-266-7999, or visit www.bucksportwom.com
