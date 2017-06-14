BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES BRINGS BACK BLUE NORTHERN BLUEGRASS BAND JULY 19

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Bucksport's Main Street, 74 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 207-266-7999; bucksportwom.com
BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES, GENEROUSLY SPONSORED BY DARLING’S OF AUGUSTA, BANGOR & ELLSWORTH and THE TOWN OF BUCKSPORT, PRESENTS BLUEGRASS EXTRAORDINAIRE BY BLUE NORTHERN
DATE: WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, 2017, MAIN STREET TENT, BUCKSPORT, MAINE
SEATING IS VERY LIMITED – BRING A CHAIR!!!!
Bucksport’s Wednesday On Main welcomes the return of wildly popular Bluegrass artists, Blue Northern!!! This fabulous Acoustic Bluegrass, Alternative Country and Traditional Maine Band shares music that digs deep into the roots of what moves us the most. Blue Northern brings its eclectic and distinctive sound to every performance, which features traditional and contemporary acoustic music along with the original songs and style for which they’ve so quickly become known. All members are multi-instrumentalists, using guitar, upright bass, mandolin, dobro, clawhammer and resonator banjo, and octave mandolin, and consistently amaze audiences with their beautifully harmonized vocals.
www.bluenorthernband.com
“An unusually genuine acoustic band who make music with such honesty, it’s inspirational” – Face Magazine
DON’T MISS THIS FESTIVE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE!!
For more information contact Paula Kee, 207-266-7999 or visit www.bucksportwom.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →