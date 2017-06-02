BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT SERIES BEGINS THE SEASON WITH THE FROGTOWN MOUNTAIN PUPPETEERS’

BUCKSPORT’S WEDNESDAY ON MAIN SUMMER EVENT PROGRAM OPENS WITH THE BELOVED FROGTOWN MOUNTAIN PUPPETEERS PERFORMING “THE HEADLESS HORSEMAN OF SLEEPY HOLLOW”. GENEROUSLY SPONSORED FOR THE SEASON BY DARLING’S OF AUGUSTA, BANGOR & ELLSWORTH, AND THE TOWN OF BUCKSPORT.

DATE, TIME & PLACE: JUNE 14, 2017, 5:30 PM, ALAMO THEATRE, 85 MAIN STREET

Wednesday On Main, Bucksport’s premiere summer event series, which brings a live event to Main Street EVERY Wednesday of the Summer, returns on June 14th, at The Alamo Theatre.

The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers not just for Halloween production of “The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow” will delight audience members of every age – from 4 to 90 – with their crazy funny puppets and wacky version of the classic Washington Irving tale. Featuring 20 of Frogtown’s hand-crafted mouth and rod puppets, and some shadow puppetry, we’ll enjoy another evening of laughter and joy. Puppeteers visit with the audience after the show to share their special magic.

Schoolteacher Ichabod Crane helps the Headless Horseman find a new head and a spookier image. Meanwhile, a jealous Brom Bones tries to run Ichabod out of town as they both vie for the affection of Katrina Van Tassel. In the end the Horseman saves the day, and everyone lives “happily ever after!”

This show runs approximately 50 minutes, and is suitable for audiences ages 4 and up.

COME EARLY AS THIS SHOW COMPLETELY FILLS UP – AND FAST!!

There is no admission fee, but donations are gratefully accepted. Suggested donation $5

For information contact Paula Kee, 207-266-7999 or visit www.bucksportwom.com

