Bucksport to host Maine Downtown Center

BUCKSPORT – In Bucksport, Maine, the mill is gone. A new owner is selling off the last of its assets. News of the closure rang out like a death knell in 2014. But, remarkably, Bucksport is thriving today, the town’s fiscal health is solid, and community pride is palpable. What allowed for Bucksport’s revival? Some dismiss it as circumstantial: Bucksport has deep-water access to Pen Bay and is situated on coastal Route One.

But Bucksport’s success was not a foregone conclusion. It took a town manager who hedged against the mill’s closure for a decade by socking away rainy-day funds to balance the books when the mill came off the tax rolls. It took intrepid taxpayers who committed to investing in a public schools system even in the face of economic uncertainty. The town doubled down with bonded sports fields and river walk projects. And volunteers came out of the woodwork to support the arts and community events and the Main Street Bucksport organization.

On Friday, June 16, current Bucksport Town Manager Susan Lessard will share the story of Bucksport’s inspiring journey at the Lighthouse Arts Center at 86 Main Street as the plenary speaker for the Maine Downtown Center’s event. Ms. Lessard’s talk will be followed by moderated round-tables centered on downtown revitalization strategies. The audience will consist of members from Maine Downtown Network Communities around the state but is open to the public. Lunch is included. More information can be found at www.mdf.org/events.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →