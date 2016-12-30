Bucksport to hold ball drop on Main Street

Posted Dec. 30, 2016, at 3:03 p.m.

BUCKSPORT — New Year’s Eve activities will include live music, dinner and wine, dessert, ice sculpture, toast to the New Year, and a ball drop from Bucksport Fire Department’s ladder truck in front of the former H&R Block Building at midnight to ring in 2017.

There are two seating for dinner at Verona Wine and Design, 77 Main St.: 6-8:30 p.m. at $40 per person; and 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. at $50 per person. Tickets at 745-0731.

There will be refreshments and live music to accompany the countdown.

 

