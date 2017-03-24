Bucksport Residents Visit State House

lswackhamer | BDN
Contributed
Posted March 24, 2017, at 1:55 p.m.

From left, Sean Geagan, Josh Geagan, Sen. Kimberley Rosen and Richard Rotella.

AUGUSTA – On Thursday, March 23, Sean Geagan, Bucksport Police Chief, his son Josh Geagan and Richard Rotella, Economic Development Director of Bucksport visited the State House as guests of Senator Kimberley Rosen (R-Hancock).

During their visit, they met with Sen. Rosen and observed a Senate session. While here, they discussed Bucksport’s Community Heart and Soul program, a citizen-led effort to promote community and economic development.

“It was a pleasure to have Chief Geagan, his son and Mr. Rotella visit the State House today,” said Sen. Rosen.

The Bucksport Community Heart and Soul program’s mission is to work with the community to create a shared vision to advance shared goals and objectives for economic development.

