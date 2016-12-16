Bucksport Regional Health Center welcomes physician back to the area

Dr. Cindy Avery will join Bucksport Regional Health Center in January 2017. Avery graduated from the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, spent two years at Faculte Libre de Medicine, Lille, France, and earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and pre-medical studies from the University of Massachusetts. She is Board Certified in Family Medicine, with special interest in Geriatrics, Electronic Medical Records, and teaching.

Dr. Avery, who has extensive experience in community care and geriatrics, comes to BRHC from the Maine Medical Center, Portland, ME, where she was a valued member of the Family Practice team. Dr. Avery is a skilled preceptor, training and mentoring medical students and residents, which earned her the designation of Preceptor of the Year Award two years in a row.

“Quality patient care and compassion is our top priority at Bucksport Regional Health Center so we are very pleased and lucky to have a provider of her caliber on our team,” said Carol Carew, CEO at BRHC. “Dr. Avery has tremendous experience in geriatrics and takes a holistic approach to her practice. She actively listens to and deeply respects the stories her patients tell her. She will be a terrific asset for our community.”

Dr. Avery is extremely accomplished and served as medical director for Harbor Hill Center, Westgate Center for Rehabilitation & Alzheimer’s Care, Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Community Health and Counseling Services Hospice. She also spent a decade at Ellsworth Family Practice as a family physician, and hospitalist at Maine Coast Hospital.

BRHC is always accepting new patients. Learn more about Dr. Avery and other providers by calling 469-7371 or visiting bucksportrhc.org.

Bucksport Regional Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center that provides medical, dental and behavioral health services to everyone, including the uninsured and underinsured, regardless of their ability to pay. BRHC has served the community for 41 years and is always accepting new patients.

