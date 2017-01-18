Bucksport Regional Health Center holds Wear Red Ladies Night

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Bucksport Regional Health Center, 110 Broadway, Bucksport, Maine For more information: 207-469-7371; bucksportrhc.org

Bucksport Regional Health Center is celebrating the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 3, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BRHC, 110 Broadway, Bucksport. Everyone who wears red will be put in a raffle and will also get a coupon for BOGO appetizers at Verona Wine & Design tapas bar.

Festivities include makeovers, massages, education on personalized heart disease risk, smoothies, and yoga and Zumba instruction.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →