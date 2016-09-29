Bucksport library commences Early History of the Area series

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 1 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Bucksport Memorial Library, Bucksport, Maine For more information: 469-2650

BUCKSPORT — Buck Memorial Library announced that its Early History of the Area series will continue with “Through the Years, Early History of Area Clubs” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the library Reading Room. Present and past members of the Bucksport Garden club and the October Club will present yearbooks and other items to the library’s history collection.

Story continues below advertisement.

Featured on the library’s Memory Board will be the October Club, Bucksport Garden Club, Lions Club, Civic Club and Verona Community Club.

The event is open to all. Attendees are invited to share memories. For information, call the library at 469-2650.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →