BUCKSPORT — Franklin Street United Methodist and East Bucksport United Methodist churches have combined to form Bucksport United Methodist Church. Services are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. Sundays, at the fellowship hall at 71 Franklin St. Office hours 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 469-3622.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →