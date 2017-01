Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bucksport Waterfront, 1 Summer Street, Bucksport, Maine For more information: 207 479-3933; mainstreetbucksport.org

Third annual juried fine art and craft festival along the Bucksport Waterfront Walkway

