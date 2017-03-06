Bucksport: Annual Children’s School Readiness Fair

By Paula Webster
Posted March 06, 2017, at 7:24 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: Jewett School, 66 Bridge St, Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 2074696682

Play, discover, grow… Welcome to Our Children’s Village! Please join us on April 1st from 9:00-11:30AM at the Jewett School Gymnasium for our Annual Children’s School Readiness Fair!

Activities and exhibits by: Bucksport Area Childcare Center, Bucksport Early Care and Education Center, Bucksport Bay Healthy Communities Coalition, RSU 25 Kindergarten Program, Healthy Acadia, The Farmer’s Market, Great Pond Trust, Bucksport Police Department, and many more!

For more information call the Bucksport Bay Healthy Communities Coalition at (207) 469-6682

