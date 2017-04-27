BSO season finale to feature original work by Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman

Sunday, May 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Collins Center for the Arts, University of Maine, Orono, Maine
For more information: bangorsymphony.org
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s season finale on May 7 is cause for celebration on multiple fronts: Music Director and Conductor Lucas Richman’s newest piece, “The Dream I Share,” will have its world premiere, and rarely performed gems by pioneering composers Fanny Mendelssohn and Amy Beach will be given their due. Set for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, the program has been billed by the BSO as “Celebrating Women.”
Lucas Richman’s “The Dream I Share” for orchestra and women’s chorus was commissioned by Blue Hill residents Roxanne Donahey and Tom Bjorkman in honor of Roxanne’s mother, Betty L. Donahey, who passed away in Blue Hill in 2014. Her life and writings served as inspiration for the new work, which unfolds in three movements, telling the story of women of the “greatest generation.” Three guest soloists will illuminate the different life stages depicted in the piece: Jenny Lester, Kelly Lester, and Helen Richman, actresses and vocalists who are, respectively, Maestro Richman’s niece, sister, and mother. The multiple local and familial connections on stage will make for a special performance just one week before Mother’s Day.
The concert will open with the “Overture in C” by Fanny Mendelssohn. As the daughter of prominent banker Abraham Mendelssohn and granddaughter of esteemed philosopher Moses Mendelssohn, Fanny Mendelssohn and her three younger siblings (including her brother, Felix) received a rigorous education from private tutors who taught the children at the family’s estate in Berlin. At an early age, Fanny showed a great aptitude for music, though it was only her husband, artist Wilhelm Hensel, who encouraged her to publish her compositions later in life. “The Overture in C” is Fanny Mendelssohn’s only known orchestral work.
The BSO will conclude its season with Amy Beach’s “Symphony in E minor, op. 32 ‘Gaelic’,” on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth. Known as “The Dean of American Women Composers”, Amy Marcy Cheney Beach was the first woman in the U.S. to gain recognition for her musical compositions. Born in Henniker, New Hampshire in 1867 to a prominent family, her great uncle, Oren B. Cheney, was the founder and first president of Bates College. Beach was educated in Boston and made her debut as a concert pianist with the Boston Symphony Orchestra at age eighteen. The “Symphony in E minor” premiered in 1896 to much acclaim and was the first published by an American female composer; only recently has it enjoyed a modest revival of interest.
The UBS Pre-Concert Talk will be held at 2 p.m. before the performance at the Collins Center for the Arts. Tickets range from $19 to $49 and are available at bangorsymphony.org or by phone at (800) 622-TIXX. Student tickets are available for $14.
