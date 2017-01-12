BSO Performs Bach, Handel and Haydn with Local Cellist Noreen Silver

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Rd, Orono, Maine For more information: 207-581-1755; bangorsymphony.org/show/bach-handel-and-haydn/

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Bach, Handel and Haydn on January 22, 2017, 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. Principal Cellist, University of Maine professor, and Bangor resident Noreen Silver will perform as soloist in Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1, C major. Lucas Richman conducts the program featuring works rarely performed by the BSO.

The January 22nd concert is part of the BSO’s expanded 2016-2017 season and explores music written for chamber orchestra, with an ensemble of 35 musicians instead of the typical 60 or more. The program will open with Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3, D major, which includes the beloved “Air on the G String.” The concert concludes with Handel’s Water Music: Suite No. 1, F major, which famously premiered in London in 1717 with musicians playing on royal barges in the River Thames.

Noreen Silver’s performance of the Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 is the centerpiece of the program. Ms. Silver is known locally as a cello and chamber music instructor at the University of Maine and for her private teaching, and she retains an active performing career as a soloist and chamber musician, primarily in the Silver Duo with her pianist husband Phillip Silver. She grew up in is Glasgow, Scotland, studied at London’s Royal College of Music and the New England Conservatory, and moved to Maine in 1999. As principal cellist of the BSO, she last appeared as a featured soloist in Schumann’s Cello Concerto in 2009.

Tickets to the BSO concert on January, 22, 2017 at 3 p.m. can be purchased online at bangorsymphony.org and by phone at 1-800-622-TIXX. Tickets range from $19 to $49 including all fees, with student tickets available for $14. The UBS Pre-Concert Talk will be held at 2 p.m. and features Ms. Silver in conversation with Maestro Richman.

