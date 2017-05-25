Bryan Roche Joins Fluent IMC as Public Relations & Digital Strategist

May 25, 2017 (Westbrook, ME) – Fluent IMC, a full-service integrated marketing communications agency based in Westbrook, Maine, is pleased to announce that Bryan Roche has joined the team as a Public Relations & Digital Strategist. He will assist in the creation of multimedia content, social media strategy and with public relations efforts.

Roche comes to Fluent IMC after spending the last two-and-a-half years with the University of Southern Maine. During his time in the Office of Public Affairs, Roche took the lead on revamping institutional social media efforts while also providing strategy and direction for department-specific social media efforts. Roche also developed, produced and directed “The USM Update,” a monthly public affairs television program that highlights academic achievement and innovation at the university.

A Foxborough, Massachusetts native, Roche received his BA in Journalism from the University of Maine. After moving to the state to pursue his education, Roche remained in Maine and now lives in downtown Portland.

About Fluent IMC

Fluent IMC is a growing integrated marketing communications agency providing strategy and full-service support to professional services and B2B clients. Learn more at www.fluentimc.com.

