Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust meeting June 22 on ‘Coastal Conservation and Community Impact’

TOPSHAM, Maine — Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust will hold its annual meeting title “Coastal Conservation and Community Impact,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, featuring Dan Devereaux, Brunswick marine resource officer, and Monique Coombs, seafood program director at Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association.

Both will about the values and challenges of maintaining access to coastal resources and the role land conservation can play in maintaining a healthy working waterfront. The event is open to the public and designed to stimulate a discussion about the best way for the Land Trust to support coastal stewardship moving forward.

There are any number of activities going on in an intertidal area including people clamming, kayaking, kids playing in the mud, and any number of structures that are a part of it as well like floating oyster aquaculture cages, lobster buoys, or wharves. All of these things happen at the intersection of the wild ocean and where we humans meet it most of the time from the shore. The difficulty lies in how well we understand the resources there and how we figure out the best way to take care of them.

An unlikely-seeming partner is becoming more involved in this discussion. While you might think that the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust would be focused on land, it is in fact stewards of a number of coastal properties. The trust’s geographic range includes the towns of Brunswick, Topsham and Bowdoin, with total acreage of conservation areas roughly 2,500 acres.

So, the scope is large, as is its mission, which is essentially three fold — providing access for recreation, protecting and stewarding cherished landscapes and natural resources, and supporting local agriculture and other traditional land uses, which includes waterfront access for commercial purposes. Most people likely know BTLT’s role in the Saturday farmer’s market, but likely don’t know how it is helping local clammers as well.

One of its most recently acquired properties, Woodward Cove, is a perfect example of this. Located off Gurnet Road, the 18-acre site provides access for bloodworm harvesters and clammers to valuable mudflats in upper Woodward Cove.

Executive Director Angela Twitchell noted that, “The land trust had been talking with the town and marine resources folks, trying to locate places in town that are historic access points for clammers and conserve them so clammers don’t lose access over time.”

Through an unusual partnership between Maine Coast Heritage Trust, BTLT, and the Unitarian Universalist Church, which purchased the land after their downtown building burned in 2011, this coastal access point has now been protected for the long term. This is just one of several coastal properties that are protected by the stewardship of BTLT.

In any discussion of the management of coastal resources, it is critical to understand the connectivity between land and water and having BTLT involved in this discussion helps to bridge that gap. By hosting this presentation at their annual meeting, it has opened up a new dialogue between a non-profit, managers, and harvesters in order to determine solutions that achieve multiple goals and demands from our coastal areas.

If you are interested in learning more about BTLT or for more information about the upcoming meeting, please visit their website at www.btlt.org, or contact Outreach and Education Coordinator Lee Cataldo at lee@btlt.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →