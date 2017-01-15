Brunswick Maine Winter Coin & Stamp Show

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Topsham, Maine For more information: 207-721-7872; brunswickmainecoinclub.com

Coin & Stamp Show

Sunday February 5th, 2017; 9:00am – 2:30pm;

Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Topsham, ME 04086

free admission; 9:00am to 2:30pm

27 Dealers staffing 43+ tables offering coins, currency, medals and tokens, ephemera, stamps & post cards, & collector supplies

Featuring a silent bid auction and hourly door prizes.

Website: www.brunswickmainecoinclub.com

FMI: Bob Caouette, P.O. Box 519, Brunswick, ME 04011, 207-721-7872

brunswickcoinclub@comcast.net

caouette@earthlink.net

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →