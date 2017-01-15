Brunswick Maine Winter Coin & Stamp Show

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Coin & Stamp Show
Sunday February 5th, 2017; 9:00am – 2:30pm;
Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Topsham, ME 04086
free admission; 9:00am to 2:30pm
27 Dealers staffing 43+ tables offering coins, currency, medals and tokens, ephemera, stamps & post cards, & collector supplies
Featuring a silent bid auction and hourly door prizes.
Website: www.brunswickmainecoinclub.com
FMI: Bob Caouette, P.O. Box 519, Brunswick, ME 04011, 207-721-7872
brunswickcoinclub@comcast.net
caouette@earthlink.net
