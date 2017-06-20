Brunswick Downtown Association kicking off summer with third annual community barbecue

Saturday, June 24, 2017 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Brunswick Town Mall, The Green, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-729-4439; brunswickdowntown.org
BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Downtown Association is kicking off the summer with the third annual community barbecue, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Brunswick Town Mall. Proceeds will help support other community events held throughout the year. Live music by Uncalled Four barbershop quartet and Emilia Dahlin playing American Roots music; activities and games for families, including corn hole, face painting and bounce house; firetrucks for kids to explore, free Gelato Fiasco gelato. Bring lawn chair or blanket. For information, visit www.brunswickdowntown.org or call 729-4439.
