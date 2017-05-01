Bruce S. Harrington Joins Maine State Credit Union as Commercial Loan Officier

Maine State Credit Union is excited to announce that Bruce S. Harrington has joined Maine State Credit Union as the assistant vice president and commercial loan officer. He will report to Deborah Sparrow, senior vice president, and chief lending officer.

“We are excited to have Bruce on our team,” said Deb Sparrow. “A lifelong resident of Central Maine, he has a strong knowledge of the local area and a passion for helping small business owners grow and thrive. We are excited to have him on board to help grow our commercial banking business and to contribute to the economic growth of Kennebec and Somerset Counties.”

Harrington was previously the Commercial Lending Officer at Skowhegan Savings. He has worked in commercial banking for over twelve years at various financial institutions in the greater Waterville and Augusta area.

“Maine State Credit Union is an organization that has an excellent culture and reputation in the marketplace for helping its members with their financial needs. They focus on the growth of the local community and its residents; everything that they do is based here in Central Maine. I am excited to be part of a credit union as it aligns with my desire to help people be successful and to provide them with the best service around.”

Harrington lives in Fairfield with his wife Amy and four young children. He received his Bachelor’s degree in business administration, as well as his MBA, from the University of Maine. Harrington is the board chair of the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, treasurer and trustee of Kennebec Valley Community College, past president of the Waterville Rotary Club, real estate board treasurer at Kennebec Behavior Health, treasurer and trustee of the Maine Rural Development Authority, and economic development chair for the Town of Fairfield. He also is a youth soccer and t-ball coach.

About Maine State Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Maine State Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Maine with an asset size of $383 million. It has been named one of Best Places to Work in Maine for the past four out of five years. Located in Augusta, Maine, its membership is open to residents of Kennebec and Somerset counties as well as individuals who work and worship here. Maine State Credit Union is also the credit union for Maine State Employees. Maine State Credit Union has two branches in Augusta and one in Waterville. Learn more at MaineStateCU.org. Federally insured by NCUA.

