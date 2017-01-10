Brown Bag Lunch Series: Thoreau’s Journeys in The Maine Woods February 16 @ 12 – 1 pm Moore Auditorium at Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org

The Thoreau-Wabanaki Trail consists of traditional Wabanaki canoe routes and portages in Maine’s Kennebec and Penobscot River drainages over which Henry David Thoreau traveled in his three excursions into the Maine Woods, his last two with Penobscot Indian guides. Join us for our February Brown Bag as Paul Johnson highlights the places where Thoreau traveled, and some of the plants and animals that he observed, many of which can be seen today just as Thoreau saw them more than 150 years ago. Paul Johnson is a member of Maine Woods Forever, an all volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the legacy of Maine’s forests and woodlands. Prior to retiring in 2005 Paul worked as a fishery biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in the Moosehead Lake region. There he had the opportunity to become familiar with the woods and waters visited by Thoreau. Bring your lunch! Free and open to the public.

